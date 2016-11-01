It's (another) Dancing With the Stars reunion. Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy, brother of Rose's DWTS partner Maksim, are apparently growing quite close, if their social media feeds are to be believed. The two posted spooky photos together over Halloween weekend.
As seen on Instagram, the pair spent Halloween out in Hollywood together. Not surprisingly, the two crushed the costume game, just as they have over the course the dance competition (Rose is out; Chmerkovskiy and partner Laurie Hernandez are still in). Rose pulled out all the stops as a mermaid (a look that resembled one Rose's notorious frenemy Kim Kardashian has previously worn). Chmerkovskiy, meanwhile, scarred us for life with his zombie face.
This isn't the first time that Rose and Chmerkovskiy have hung out — or posted photos of their bonding time. The pair recently snapped photos together, like the one below, at Rose's birthday party. Rose rocked a Marilyn Monroe-esque 'do at the bash.
Looks like bonds forged on Dancing With the Stars don't break easily — we'll just have to stay tuned as to where this one is going.
