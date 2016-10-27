After Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy brushed off rumors that he's dating his brother Maksim's dance partner Amber Rose. (The pair was eliminated from the competition earlier this month.)
"I can't control what people think," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I live my life and I try to live it, you know, the way I want to live it." From the looks of our Instagram feed, though, living that life he wants to includes a lot of hanging out with Amber Rose.
Talk that Rose may be dating the 30-year-old Ukrainian dancer — who is partnered up with 16-year-old Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez this season — was sparked over their flirty photos from Rose's birthday party last weekend. Rose, 33, called him a "Ukrainian Hottie" in one post, and captioned another photo with only a heart emoji. And Chmerkovskiy captioned a snap of Rose kissing him on the cheek, "HBD MUVA."
Then on Wednesday night, the pair reportedly went out to dinner together in Los Angeles, where they were spotted getting pretty cozy. The truth is their dating life isn't really anybody's business, so we can't blame Val for playing coy. But that doesn't mean we can't say this: They would make an adorable couple.
