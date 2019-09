After Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars , dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy brushed off rumors that he's dating his brother Maksim 's dance partner Amber Rose . (The pair was eliminated from the competition earlier this month.)"I can't control what people think," he told Entertainment Tonight . "I live my life and I try to live it, you know, the way I want to live it." From the looks of our Instagram feed, though, living that life he wants to includes a lot of hanging out with Amber Rose.