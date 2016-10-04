Amber Rose and Julianne Hough cleared the air on Monday's episode after last week's body-shaming controversy.
Rose felt she had been body-shamed by Hough, who subsequently made it clear she just thought Rose was not a very good dancer.
"When you said ['I feel a little uncomfortable'], I felt very embarrassed. And I felt like you weren't talking about my dance. But if I misunderstood, then I apologize," Amber said after her performance with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "And I'm a very positive person. I don't like to argue or bicker or make things weird. So, moving forward, I just want complete positive energy and just to have fun."
Hough, wearing a sparkling tiara, addressed Rose from her place at the judge's table.
"I would like to say one thing, also," she said. "The thing I love so much about dance is that it's a universal platform for people to express themselves. Any person — whether that is age, height, body shape, ethnicity or sexual orientation — it is something that people can express themselves to do," she shared. "And for me, I am a huge supporter of that and that alone and as a judge, I'm here to solely judge you and everyone in this competition for only the dancing. I want you to know that."
Controversy over, disaster averted, and now we can appreciate the quality of the dancing. That is, after all, what Dancing with the Stars is all about.
