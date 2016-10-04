Hough, wearing a sparkling tiara, addressed Rose from her place at the judge's table.



"I would like to say one thing, also," she said. "The thing I love so much about dance is that it's a universal platform for people to express themselves. Any person — whether that is age, height, body shape, ethnicity or sexual orientation — it is something that people can express themselves to do," she shared. "And for me, I am a huge supporter of that and that alone and as a judge, I'm here to solely judge you and everyone in this competition for only the dancing. I want you to know that."



Controversy over, disaster averted, and now we can appreciate the quality of the dancing. That is, after all, what Dancing with the Stars is all about.