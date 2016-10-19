Pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy was eliminated from this season of Dancing with the Stars on Monday, and he's not coming back for the next. He recently announced he's leaving the show in preparation for his first child's birth. His wife Peta Murgatroyd will continue working as a dancer while he becomes a stay-at-home dad.
Though some fans may be disappointed not to see him return, he's unapologetic about going on paternity leave. And it doesn't seem like he's going to miss the show much. He told People he's grateful for the economic freedom to devote his time to his kid.
"I come from a dirt broke family," he said. "I just started to be able to afford things in 2005 when [Dancing with the Stars] started. For me to be able to take time off in this way…[to have] what we have to enjoy and be proud of, that’s anybody’s dream."
Despite all the success he's had as a dancer, it seems like parenting is an even more important pursuit to him. "I’m doing exactly what I set out to do," he said. "That’s why I worked my butt off."
