Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will have a tiny dancer of their own soon enough, since the Dancing With The Stars pros are expecting a baby boy together.
Longtime Dancing With The Stars dancer Murgatroyd is sitting out this season of the show — after winning in May with partner Nyle DiMarco — because she's getting ready for her baby with Maksim. (Meanwhile, Maks will be dancing away with season 23 partner Amber Rose.)
The dancer took to Twitter to share some exciting details about her pregnancy in an impromptu Q&A with fans. She also posted a recent picture with a shirtless Maksim on Instagram. "Our little man will be here before we know it," she captioned it. As for the little man in question, they're still thinking about his name. Peta shared that she has been craving ice cream and vinegar (not together, we hope) during her pregnancy. But the best news? It sounds like Maksim wants to be a stay-at-home dad. Sounds like DWTS better start looking for a replacement!
We are still thinking about it RT @labellep727: @PetaMurgatroyd what are your baby names— Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) September 18, 2016
Kissing his feet! LolRT @Alexsierra_Lea: @PetaMurgatroyd what are you lost excited for about being a mom?— Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) September 18, 2016
Ice cream! :)RT @dwtsmonreal: @PetaMurgatroyd what have you craved a lot since being pregnant ? ☺️— Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) September 18, 2016
I think so.... RT @Alexsierra_Lea: @PetaMurgatroyd does maks still want to be a stay at home dad?— Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) September 18, 2016
Not yet, but I think I will soon lol RT @TheH_Lo: @PetaMurgatroyd have you used you pregnancy as an excuse to ... https://t.co/2n4ES5M8XV— Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) September 18, 2016
My love for vinegar got stronger, and I isn't think that was possibleRT @jennab331: @PetaMurgatroyd what's ... https://t.co/nBYe4WlxM2— Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) September 18, 2016
