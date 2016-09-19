The dancer took to Twitter to share some exciting details about her pregnancy in an impromptu Q&A with fans. She also posted a recent picture with a shirtless Maksim on Instagram. "Our little man will be here before we know it," she captioned it. As for the little man in question, they're still thinking about his name. Peta shared that she has been craving ice cream and vinegar (not together, we hope) during her pregnancy. But the best news? It sounds like Maksim wants to be a stay-at-home dad. Sounds like DWTS better start looking for a replacement!

