Amber Rose & Maks Chmerkovskiy Are Having A Post-Elimination Lovefest

Last night Rose was the latest celebrity to be eliminated on Dancing with the Stars. And though the TV personality and her partner Maks Chmerkovskiy were sent packing, the split was infinitely more amicable than her parting with a certain rap star who shall remain nameless.
Rose posted a tribute to her dance partner on Instagram.
"Although our time was cut short @maksimc I'm so happy I had the chance to experience this with you!," Rose wrote. "You truly are my brother for life! Who knew we would become so close in such a short amount of time? Thank you for not giving up on me and getting to know the real me with no judgment. I'll love you forever for that reason and I'll always have ur back through whatever. I'll miss our stressed-out rehearsals more then anything tho."
"My dearest Amberony," Chmerkovskiy posted on Instagram. "Thank you for some of the best weeks of my @dancingabc career! You've not let me down and only made me more and more proud each week. You've become a friend and an older sister (although you're younger...you know what I mean), and this is definitely just the beginning of 'Amber and Maks.' This experience got cut short and I wish we would have just a few more weeks, but it happened exactly as it [was] meant to and I have absolutely no regrets. The world has yet to see what you can really do and I can't wait to be in your corner when it does."
