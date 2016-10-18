Amber Rose & Maks Chmerkovskiy Are Having A Post-Elimination Lovefest

The dance pro was quick to return the favor.



"My dearest Amberony," Chmerkovskiy posted on Instagram. "Thank you for some of the best weeks of my @dancingabc career! You've not let me down and only made me more and more proud each week. You've become a friend and an older sister (although you're younger...you know what I mean), and this is definitely just the beginning of 'Amber and Maks.' This experience got cut short and I wish we would have just a few more weeks, but it happened exactly as it [was] meant to and I have absolutely no regrets. The world has yet to see what you can really do and I can't wait to be in your corner when it does."

