Last night's episode of Dancing With the Stars combined two of our favorite things: Amber Rose and Game of Thrones. For her waltz with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Rose appeared dressed as Daenerys Targaryen. He matched the theme in a Khal Drogo costume.
Their performance was intense, to say the least: She started the routine with her hands bound up in rope. Then, he freed her, and they moved across a stage surrounded by torches as the dramatic "Game of Thrones Theme" by Ramin Djawadi played in the background.
The episode also featured a very different group — Rick Perry and Emma Slater — dancing to the Green Acres theme song.
Rose and Chmerkovskiy scored a 24 out of 40, while Perry and Slater got a 22. The highest scorers of the night, though, were Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy, with a 32, according to Glamour.
Those two may have had the best dance, but we'd still give Khaleesi and Drogo the award for best outfits. In fact, her getup just may inspire our next Halloween costume. Check out the performance, below.
