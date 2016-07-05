Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen has accrued many titles over the course of six seasons of Game of Thrones. Now, Khaleesi is cementing another unofficial role: jewelry muse. A new line called Mey London is taking Daenerys' powerful accessories outside of the world of premium cable and into the realm of fashion, Pret-a-Reporter reports.
The brand was created by Michele Clapton, Game of Thrones' costume designer for seasons 1 through 5, together with London-based jewelers Yunus Ascott and Eliza Higginbottom of Yunus & Eliza. The trio first worked together last year on the actual jewels worn by Daenerys on the show. Of course, it's not the first time we're seeing Khaleesi-inspired jewelry — a simple search on sites like Etsy will pull up plenty of fan-created baubles worthy of the Mother of Dragons. However, this particular line is the first to be sanctioned by the highest court in the Seven Kingdoms: HBO Global Licensing.
Unsurprisingly, Targaryen merch is a lot more regal than, say, Justin Bieber's déjà-vu-inducing capsule. That's because this fine jewelry collection draws directly from Daenerys' storyline: "Whilst working on designs for season 5, I realized that I wanted to create some unique sculptural pieces of jewelry for Khaleesi to help her visually express herself and her position within the story," Clapton told Pret-a-Reporter. So, she connected with Ascott and Higginbottom, who helped her design an elaborate dragon necklace for Daenerys. "They seemed to understand what a strong and complicated character she was," the award-winning costume designer told Harper's Bazaar. The bespoke necklace was a quick hit, and, given the positive experience of their collaboration, Clapton decided to work with the London-based jewelry designers some more — and thus, Mey London was born. Rather than a one-off capsule from an existing brand, this GoT bling is being brought to you by an entirely new company.
Mey's debut partnership with HBO is called Mey for Game of Thrones. For its inaugural drop, the brand released 22 items, including four pieces actually worn by Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in seasons 5 and 6. The rest of the offerings draw from Khaleesi's rebellious spirit, according to Clapton, with dragons and shells crafted out of sterling silver.
Mey London's pieces may not forged in Valyrian steel, but this certainly isn't your typical as-seen-on-TV loot: These limited-edition designs, which range from delicate armor rings to Khaleesi-grade statement necklaces, start at $95 (for the aforementioned ring) and cap out at $2,730 (for that "neck sculpture"). There are other ways to channel the Queen of Meereen, of course. But, at the very least, this jewelry line should hold us over until season 7.
