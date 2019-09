Mey's debut partnership with HBO is called Mey for Game of Thrones . For its inaugural drop, the brand released 22 items, including four pieces actually worn by Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in seasons 5 and 6. The rest of the offerings draw from Khaleesi's rebellious spirit, according to Clapton, with dragons and shells crafted out of sterling silver.Mey London's pieces may not forged in Valyrian steel, but this certainly isn't your typical as-seen-on-TV loot: These limited-edition designs, which range from delicate armor rings to Khaleesi-grade statement necklaces, start at $95 (for the aforementioned ring ) and cap out at $2,730 (for that " neck sculpture "). There are other ways to channel the Queen of Meereen , of course. But, at the very least, this jewelry line should hold us over until season 7