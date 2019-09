In news that isn't so shocking, Justin Bieber has officially pulled a Kanye, creating a line of merchandise for his upcoming Purpose tour that will likely have Yeezy-wearing fuccbois and Supreme cult-followers camping out for days. On Wednesday, the singer's camp gave Complex an exclusive sneak peek of the hoodies, long-sleeved tees, and crewneck sweatshirts (among many other streetwear items) that will be sold both online (though the reported website is currently not active) and at concert stops along the way."We wanted to obviously continue to communicate to JB's core fan base, but also appeal to his new followers," an unnamed source told Complex . "We wanted to make something they would wear, and stuff [Justin] would wear, too. We believe JB's story of redemption and purpose is bigger than what's happening currently in culture, and we wanted to create something that would complement his message."If you think the offerings look oddly familiar, you're not wrong. Keeping in tune with Bieber's sartorial aesthetic, the goods resemble the now insanely popular French label Vetements , with its oversized silhouettes, text-printed sleeves, and Thrasher-esque fonts . In fact, the black sweatshirt that reads "World Tour" in red-pink lettering looks particular similar to...