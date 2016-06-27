Game of Thrones reached an exciting conclusion Sunday night, with several unresolved storylines finally wrapping up. But if you're a diehard fan of the show, chances are you want more. As soon as Season 6 ended, fans started wondering when Season 7 was coming out.
They perfectly set up next season for Game of Thrones...— Jack Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 27, 2016
This show is just getting started. 10/10 episode. Time to hibernate until Season 7
HBO hasn't set a date yet, but that hasn't stopped anyone from speculating. The Independent points out that most GoT seasons have started in April or May, and we have no reason to think this one will be different. What might be different, though, is that it'll probably be six or seven episodes instead of eight due to the enormous amount of time and resources required just to make one.
The good news is that there definitely will be a new season starting some time in 2017. As to the specific date, we'll have to keep guessing. The unfortunate fact is, we won't know what happens for at least another five months before 2017. We'll all just have to get through those months together.
