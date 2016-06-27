Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season 6 finale of Game of Thrones. Read at your own risk.
And, another one bites the dust. Sunday's season 6 finale of Game of Thrones didn't disappoint. The death count rose, power plays were in full force, parents were revealed, and Daenerys sailed off to Westeros looking like the ultimate bad-ass.
But, back to the bloodshed. Cersei sent her daughter-in-law Margaery Tyrell off to meet her maker last night, not realizing that the death would prompt her son, King Tommen, to jump out a window to his own death.
How did Natalie Dormer, who plays Margaery, feel about getting the heave-ho? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the British actress blamed her character's death on the High Sparrow.
"The reason it all goes tits up is because Margaery wasn’t in control of the battle against Cersei," Dormer explained. "She had to hand the reins over to the High Sparrow and Cersei outplays him. By the end, Margaery is a victim of the High Sparrow’s incompetence. He underestimates Cersei and that’s something Margaery Tyrell would never do."
Dormer also said she was proud of the way Margaery went out.
"It’s really interesting that I am given a moment of some vindication at the very end, which was the perfect way for Margaery to leave the show," she shared. "She’s given a platform to say that she was right, as she always is. But because the power was taken from her, she couldn’t do anything about it."
In short, it's all the High Sparrow's fault. That guy is the worst.
And, another one bites the dust. Sunday's season 6 finale of Game of Thrones didn't disappoint. The death count rose, power plays were in full force, parents were revealed, and Daenerys sailed off to Westeros looking like the ultimate bad-ass.
But, back to the bloodshed. Cersei sent her daughter-in-law Margaery Tyrell off to meet her maker last night, not realizing that the death would prompt her son, King Tommen, to jump out a window to his own death.
How did Natalie Dormer, who plays Margaery, feel about getting the heave-ho? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the British actress blamed her character's death on the High Sparrow.
"The reason it all goes tits up is because Margaery wasn’t in control of the battle against Cersei," Dormer explained. "She had to hand the reins over to the High Sparrow and Cersei outplays him. By the end, Margaery is a victim of the High Sparrow’s incompetence. He underestimates Cersei and that’s something Margaery Tyrell would never do."
Dormer also said she was proud of the way Margaery went out.
"It’s really interesting that I am given a moment of some vindication at the very end, which was the perfect way for Margaery to leave the show," she shared. "She’s given a platform to say that she was right, as she always is. But because the power was taken from her, she couldn’t do anything about it."
In short, it's all the High Sparrow's fault. That guy is the worst.
Advertisement