Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Got Kicked Out Of Their First Lamaze Class

Mom and Dad can spin and twist and do the paso doble like nobody's business, but can they make it through one measly Lamaze class without terrorizing the teacher? No. No, they cannot.
Parents-to-be Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attended the first Lamaze class on Saturday, ahead of the birth of their first child. Unfortunately, the instructor didn't appear to be handing out 10s.
A video posted by Chmerkovskiy shows the Dancing with the Stars pros laughing about their parenting fail.
“We got kicked out because Peta was misbehaving and not listening to anything," Chmerkovskiy told fans.
"This baby's gonna be a disaster," he added.
The dancer said that his fiancée was "the worst student in class."
"I don't blame her cause it was a million hours long and we've been shown waaaaaaaay too much stuff," he cracked. "My hair is indicative of the 'stuff' we've witnessed."
Erm. What do you think is going to happen in the delivery room?
