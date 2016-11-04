Peta Murgatroyd is preparing herself for the arrival of her first child.



The Dancing With The Stars pro took to Instagram to give an update on her baby, who is due in January.



"Bump watch!" she declared, before noting her baby with fiancé and DWTS castmate Maksim Chmerkovskiy "will be here in no time!"



The New Zealand-born dancer even created a hashtag for her little one: #babychmerkovskiy.

