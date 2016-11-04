Peta Murgatroyd is preparing herself for the arrival of her first child.
The Dancing With The Stars pro took to Instagram to give an update on her baby, who is due in January.
"Bump watch!" she declared, before noting her baby with fiancé and DWTS castmate Maksim Chmerkovskiy "will be here in no time!"
The New Zealand-born dancer even created a hashtag for her little one: #babychmerkovskiy.
The couple, who got engaged in December, recently revealed they were having a boy, but still haven't decided on a name yet.
Chmerkovskiy has made one important decision though. He will not be returning to Dancing With The Stars next season. Instead, Murgatroyd will continue to dance, while he pursues his dream of being a stay-at-home dad.
"I come from a dirt broke family," he told People. "I just started to be able to afford things in 2005 when [Dancing with the Stars] started. For me to be able to take time off in this way…[to have] what we have to enjoy and be proud of, that’s anybody’s dream."
