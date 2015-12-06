

If there's one first dance we can't wait to see, it's that of brand-newlyweds Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The two Dancing With the Stars talents made things official on Saturday night while on stage in Miami during a performance of Sway: A Dance Trilogy.



Encircled by fellow ballroom pros and all decked out in their fancy competition finery, Chmerkovskiy took to the microphone and brought Murgatroyd front and center. "I'm never out of words, but I'll take this moment to be speechless and I'll just say I'm in love with you and I want to be in love with you for the rest of my life," he said. "If you'll have me, I want you to be a part of mine."



It's then that he hit one knee and presented his paramour with a dazzling diamond ring. Amid tears, cheers, and encouragement from their fellow dancers, Murgatroyd accepted his ring with a kiss and an embrace. The guy sure knows how to put on a show, eh?



Congrats to the happy couple!

