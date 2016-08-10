Former Dancing With the Stars contestants Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are expecting a baby in January, and they've recently learned the gender.
The couple is excited to welcome a boy into the world, a source told People.
The two professional dancers have been together on and off since 2010. While they were broken up, Chmerkovskiy dated Kate Upton briefly. He and Murgatroyd got back together for good last year.
Then, in December, Chmerkovskiy staged a public proposal during Sway: A Dance Trilogy in Miami. The wedding is planned for summer, and they reportedly plan to include the baby in the celebration.
“They’re going to wait to get married until after the baby comes,” the source said. “The baby would be part of their wedding!” That should definitely make a fun, if not a bit noisy, addition to the ceremony.
