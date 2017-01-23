A Dancing With the Stars alum has officially given Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy her blessing, as People reports. Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who was Chmerkovskiy's partner when the pair took home the Mirrorball Trophy during season 23 of the ABC competition, is totally into his relationship with outspoken feminist Rose. The athlete told People: "[Chmerkovskiy] can do whatever he wants... I mean, [Rose] is a sweetheart." Apparently, Hernandez's mother agrees, because the DWTS winner added: "My mom really likes her!" Rose, who was partnered with Val's brother Maksim on Dancing With the Stars, has shared many moments with Hernandez's dance partner on Instagram. Last week, she shared a cute kissing photo with the caption "NYC nights." And the two weren't just seen lip-locking on social media: They also got caught on the kiss cam at Madison Square Garden.
Considering that Rose's DWTS partner already thinks Val is a worthy guy — because, uh, Maksim is Val's brother — it's sweet to hear that Hernandez also gives her stamp of approval.
