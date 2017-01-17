Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy Got Caught On The Kiss Cam

Here's a theory: Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy aren't a real couple. They're just seeing how many How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days experiences they can recreate before someone catches on or the entire Us Weekly newsroom collapses of exhaustion. Well, they can at least check off "getting caught on the Kiss Cam at a basketball game." The Dancing with the Stars alums hit up Madison Square Garden for a Knicks game this week, and, sure enough, the camera operator got involved. How convenient that the DWTS theme was ready to go. For anyone who might have missed it, Rose helpfully shared the moment on her Instagram. Here's her and Chmerkovskiy pretending to look embarrassed while he obliges and goes in for a peck on the cheek. Or, maybe it wasn't a kiss and he's whispering "Your publicist or mine?" into her ear.
And then they hopped on his motorcycle and disappeared into the night, headed to Mama's house for a round of "Bullshit." So romantic.
