Essence Fest Was Still For Us & By Us. These Were The Best Moments

By the end of their set, my colleague Jess and I were front row. It was nearing 2am and the crowd had waned, save for a few of us who refused to miss this moment. As Shawn, Nathan, and Wanya sang “I’ll Make Love to You,” roses flew into the audience and while I didn’t catch one, I was screaming so loud I lost my voice. They closed with “End of the Road,” naturally, and the swan song that had everyone belting out the lyrics in unison. When Shawn looked me right in the eyes and sang “Girl, I know you really love me/ You just don't realize/ You've never been there before/ It's only your first time” (I swear this happened), my knees gave out and I literally swooned. It felt like the first time all over again.