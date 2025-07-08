Essence Fest Was Still For Us & By Us. These Were The Best Moments
Nostalgia, as they say, is a hell of a drug. This weekend, Essence Fest was my dealer. But it wasn’t just the healing effect of watching artists sing the songs that raised me, it was the high that comes from being at a three-day event that was made for us, and by us. If you were paying attention to the social media takes, you probably only heard about the mess (and yes, mistakes were made) but that’s not the whole story. Like it has for 31 years, The Essence Festival of Culture brought together Black folks from around the world to New Orleans, Louisiana for panels, activations, kickbacks, cookouts, and performances. It was my first time at the festival and it was exactly what I was hoping for: a space where Black women are centered and Black talent have the stage to shine.
Here are some of my favorite (and the best!) moments you may have missed:
Maxwell, Babyface & Men Who Make Music For Women
I’ve got one word for Maxwell’s performance at Essence Fest 2025: magical. From the moment he stepped on stage, there was an electric buzz in the air, a shared understanding among the crowd that we were about to witness something special. And even though it was late in the evening (he went on after midnight, way past my bedtime), he brought his signature smooth falsetto and unmatched aura to the stage.
Plus, as a nod to New Orleans, Maxwell honored the city with a tribute to the Rebirth Brass Band. That set brought together early highlights from Urban Hang Suite (like “Ascension”), radio favorites (such as “Fortunate”), and newer gems like “Lake by the Ocean,” delivering both nostalgia and sonic freshness.
Speaking of nostalgia, the highlight of Friday night for me was Babyface, who took us on a trip down memory lane with R&B’s most beloved anthems. As the charts he dominated throughout the 80s and 90s flashed on screens behind him, Babyface showed us in real time how much he’s contributed to R&B history. He gave us hits from artists like Brandy, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige, and Tevin Campbell, as well as his own classic ballads like “Soon As I Get Home.” Babyface shouted out the ladies in the audience and made it clear that women were his target demo. Babyface and Maxel are two men who unapologetically make music that, even if men are the ones singing the songs, there’s no doubt who they’re singing to and for. And we thank them for their service.
Go Off, Sis… Live!
We can't forget about the festival that happens during the day at the Convention Center. I know I'm biased but there was one live podcast recording that was my personal favorite. Along with Unbothered’s VP, the one and only Chelsea Sanders, I had the pleasure of co-hosting a live episode of our Go Off, Sis podcast with special guest, actress, entrepreneur, and astrologer, Novi Brown. Brown is a movie and TV star who you may know from BET’s Sistas. She has hosted award show red carpets and has her own astrology talk show called ‘Conversations & Constellations’. And recently, Brown served as an investor and producer on Broadway’s ‘Othello’ with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.
In the conversation, we unpacked the fact that 2025 has made us all feel a little unwell. It’s not just us, right!? We talked about how to feel good again — and why it’s ok when you don’t. Brown brought the perfect energy and we laughed, served up some real talk, as we do, and delivered the one thing that feels radical amidst all the chaos: JOY. Plus, Brown gave a live astrology reading to two lucky audience members.
Jill & Jazmine & Patti Get Their Flowers
Jill Scott oozed radiance, confidence and cool onstage at the Superdome in a shimmering kaftan dress and a sky-high gold crown fit for the Queen of Philly Soul. Her voice cut right through the hum of the crowd, smooth like honey but powerful like it’s been for decades, and every note resonated deeply, inviting us to slow down and breathe in her impeccable vibes. You could feel the crowd lean in with every lyric. By the time she hit “Golden,” the place lit up — hands in the air, a chorus of voices joining hers in song. Mid‑set, she slowed it down with “Hate on Me” and “It’s Love,” letting the music travel deep, weaving intimacy and strength through every verse. She shared that quintessential Jill blend of poetry and soul—pausing between lines as if holding a mirror up to each of us.
Then came “Blessed” and “He Loves Me ”— and just like that, the mood shifted into something almost spiritual. I felt chills as she sang, eyes closed, fully present, drawing us into her world. When she brought out fellow Philly legends, Jazmine Sullivan and THEE Patti LaBelle (!!!!!), separately for their own moments, the energy skyrocketed. Sullivan had us in our “Feelings” (see what I did there?) and it was beautiful to see Scott come out to literally give Sullivan her flowers. She also had a bouquet for Ms. LaBelle, their Philly pride on full display. There was something so special about seeing these queens get their flowers in real time, a true celebration of Black womanhood and sisterhood.
You Know It’s Your Girl, Keke Palmer
From the moment Keke Palmer took the stage during an iconic 30th anniversary Waiting to Exhale tribute, I was SEATED (I was actually on my feet losing my mind but you know what I mean). Palmer performed Brandy’s “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” and it takes a special artist to tackle Brandy “the vocal bible” Norwood and do her justice. Keke Palmer DID THAT.
Palmer didn’t just sing the song, she owned it. Her voice slid into the familiar nostalgic melody of “Sittin' Up In My Room,” paying tribute while infusing it with her own vibrancy. That Y2K glam look—shimmering eyes, glossy lips, rhinestone accents—was more than a style choice; it was a full vibe that transported us back in time while feeling entirely fresh. Flanked by backup dancers and doing a full routine, the vibe shifted to a full-on party. With every note she hit, and every move she executed flawlessly, Palmer proved once again why she’s one of our brightest living superstars. She hit the softer lines with emotion, the chorus with power, and by the bridge? Damn, I was singing along, eyes closed, caught in the magic. It was nostalgic, but Keke made it feel new, like I was rediscovering the song all over again through her.
Baby, that’s Keke Palmer! She can act, host, sing, but this weekend at Essence Fest, she reminded us she can perform, too — with confidence and grace. This moment was a beautiful highlight in a weekend full of them.
Tributes & Reunions
When Jermaine Dupri welcomed to his portion of the evening on Sunday night — “Essence Flowers: A Quincy Jones Tribute,” — that crowd was locked in. The stage shimmered; Quincy’s name reverberated as the lineup rolled out: Tyrese, Robin Thicke, Al B. Sure!, SWV, Xscape, MC Lyte, The Pharcyde, and Mobb Deep — all artists whose sounds echo Jones’s genius. SWV hit their cues perfectly, pouring emotion into “Right Here (Human Nature Remix),” and Xscape’s tight harmonies on “Keep On, Keepin’ On” wrapped the audience in nostalgia. I looked around—phones raised, tears glistening as MC Lyte infused her verses with biting precision, reminding us Quincy’s influence extended into hip-hop. The Pharcyde and Mobb Deep followed, their rap verses sampled from Quincy’s catalog, grounding the tribute. Every performer brought their own flavor, but the through-line was unmistakable: Quincy’s musical DNA.
Before the festival, it was announced that this would be Master P’s final performance. After a short tribute video featuring Snoop Dogg talking about P’s legacy, Master P took the stage as the screens lit up with the words “No Limit Soldiers.” He also brought out his son, Lil Romeo (the two have been publicly estranged in the past), during “Make ’Em Say Uhh.” As father and son charged through the first bars of that iconic No Limit anthem, the Superdome cheered, understanding the magnitude of the moment.
A surprise appearance by LL Cool J was also a highlight of Sunday night’s performances. These tributes were a masterclass in artistry and reverence. They gave Master P the sendoff the legend deserved. And Essence Fest didn’t just honor Quincy Jones—they brought his spectrum of genius into vivid color, reminding everyone present that his legacy will pulse through generations to come.
Boyz II Men Brings Back Begging
I have to preface this portion with the fact that Boyz II Men was my first ever concert. I went with my mom and took the GO Train from the suburbs where I grew up to Toronto all by myself for the first time (I was 11 and so excited) to meet my mom for a night I’ll never forget. So when Nathan, Wanya, and Shawn walked out in perfectly coordinated white ensembles —sleek, polished, yet timeless — I lost my shit. I was that adolescent girl again (who had no business going to hear grown men since about making love at that age, my mom laughs about it now) and all the emotions hit me. They don't make men who beg during R&B songs like they used to. And Boyz II Men is a reminder that we need to bring back begging!
Every chord hit —“Water Runs Dry,” “On Bended Knee,” — and I was hanging onto (and scream-singing) every note. At one point, they paused between songs, sharing quick thank-you shoutouts to New Orleans and talking about how privileged they felt to perform at Essence Fest after all these years. A standout moment was their a cappella rendition of “It's So Hard to Say Goodbye (to Yesterday).” When they hit that falsetto, it was like time stood still. Tears glistened in my eyes and I was hit with a wave of nostalgia. They also surprised us with a brief cover segment, paying homage to artists like Bruno Mars and Sam Cooke — unexpected, but performed with such finesse that it felt entirely their own.
By the end of their set, my colleague Jess and I were front row. It was nearing 2am and the crowd had waned, save for a few of us who refused to miss this moment. As Shawn, Nathan, and Wanya sang “I’ll Make Love to You,” roses flew into the audience and while I didn’t catch one, I was screaming so loud I lost my voice. They closed with “End of the Road,” naturally, and the swan song that had everyone belting out the lyrics in unison. When Shawn looked me right in the eyes and sang “Girl, I know you really love me/ You just don't realize/ You've never been there before/ It's only your first time” (I swear this happened), my knees gave out and I literally swooned. It felt like the first time all over again.
