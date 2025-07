Essence Fest Was Still For Us & By Us. These Were The Best Moments

Nostalgia, as they say, is a hell of a drug. This weekend, Essence Fest was my dealer. But it wasn’t just the healing effect of watching artists sing the songs that raised me, it was the high that comes from being at a three-day event that was made for us, and by us. If you were paying attention to the social media takes , you probably only heard about the mess (and yes, mistakes were made) but that’s not the whole story. Like it has for 31 years, The Essence Festival of Culture brought together Black folks from around the world to New Orleans, Louisiana for panels, activations, kickbacks, cookouts, and performances. It was my first time at the festival and it was exactly what I was hoping for: a space where Black women are centered and Black talent have the stage to shine.