Wiz Khalifa Now Has The Most-Watched YouTube Video

The votes have been tallied: Rapper Wiz Khalifa and singer Charlie Puth’s tear-jerker video, "See You Again," has dethroned Psy's “Gangnam Style” as YouTube’s most-watched video.
More than 2.9 million people have viewed “See You Again" already, which appears on the Furious 7 soundtrack. In the song, Khalifa and Puth give a tearful tribute to late actor Paul Walker — the star of the Fast & the Furious franchise.
Walker died in a fatal car accident in November 2013 at only 40 years old. In the video, footage of Walker from the movies is featured along with a beautiful backdrop overlooking the horizon. However, it’s hard not get super-emotional during a scene in which we see Walker driving alongside his costar Vin Diesel. The two actors and real-life pals then approach a fork in the road and choose different paths. If you’re not already one of the millions of people who’ve viewed the emotionally-tinged video, we dare you to watch it and not sob.
The video was uploaded to Khalifa’s YouTube page in April 2015. "I'm super excited and grateful to everyone who supported the song and video on YouTube, and happy to inspire and impact so many lives," he said in a statement.
Puth chimed in about the major feat. "I remember when I signed up for YouTube in 2007 and had hopes of uploading a video and it reaching 10,000 views," Puth said. "Now a decade later, it feels incredible to be a part of the most-viewed video on YouTube."
"Gangnam Style,” was uploaded in 2012 and garnered (at the time of this story) 2.894 billion views. While Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” comes in third place with 250 million views.
