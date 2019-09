Amber Rose’s VMA Catsuit Was Inspired By Madonna

Amber Rose is no stranger to making a major statement on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. In 2013, following Beyoncé’s lead, Rose and her then-husband Wiz Khalifa announced their were expecting their first child together, Sebastian. The following year, she showed off her post-baby body in a chain metal dress. In 2015, she and her best friend Blac Chyna wore skin tight bodysuits decorated with words like “slut,” “bitch,” and “hoe” in neon paint. (Rose notably had the word “gold digger” written across her chest — a stab at her ex, Kanye West , who received the Video Vanguard Award that year.) “We just wanted to paint a picture of what everybody already says about us," Chyna explained on the red carpet.