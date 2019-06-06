Madonna Skewers NYT Profile: "It Makes Me Feel Raped"

Madonna condemned her recent New York Times profile on Instagram Thursday afternoon, saying she felt "raped" by the way the writer, who spent months with her, portrayed her in the piece. The comment is a callback to a line from the profile, but the singer had much more to say about why she was dissatisfied with the way her rise to fame and current status as an icon was depicted.
"To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement," she wrote. "It seems. You cant fix society and its endless need to diminish, disparage, or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women."
Madonna emphasized that she gave the writer unprecedented access to both her personal and professional life only for her to focus on what Madonna felt were "trivial and superficial matters" that included repeatedly emphasizing the singer's age, relentlessly framing everything as a comparison between generations. Later, she lamented that the criticism came from a woman, and said the whole profile, "makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19."
She ended the post with a larger criticism of the New York Times as a whole, calling the publication "one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say — DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it."
Neither the New York Times nor the author of the profile has responded to Madonna's reaction, but one of the reasons people love the singer is because of her outspoken nature. Let's savor this New York Times profile because Madonna likely won't be giving them another.
