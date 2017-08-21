Madonna Celebrates 59th Birthday With All Six Of Her Children

Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday with an epic gypsy-themed party in Lecce, Italy late last week. But what really has people talking is the adorable family portrait that the Material Girl posted to Instagram yesterday.
The photo from Madonna's birthday party is the first that features the songstress and all six of her children, who range in age from 4 to 20.
All of her children were dressed in costumes to fit the party's theme, and Madonna wore a gorgeous emerald green number for the festivities. The girls' matching hydrangea-print ensembles were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, according to People.
The photo shows the star surrounded by sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11, along with her daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, and 4-year-old twins Estere and Stella.
Madonna adopted Estere and Stelle from Malawi in early February and shared a photo of the twins with David and Mercy, whom she adopted from the same country in 2006 and 2007, respectively.
In June, Madonna traveled to Malawi with Estere, Stelle, Mercy, and David for the opening of the country's first-ever children's hospital. The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Central Hospital, which was funded by Madonna herself, is named after her daughter.
Although the family portrait is definitely our favorite photo from Madonna's birthday celebration, she also posted a sweet pic of herself with her oldest daughter, Lourdes.
"Best ................???," she captioned the photo of Lourdes giving her mom a kiss.
She also posted a precious photo of Estere and Stelle celebrating their mom's birthday in style.
