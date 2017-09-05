Madonna Just Wants Her Package From FedEx

The stars are truly like us: They just want their package delivered to their house. Even the most famous among us are not immune to the singular frustration of waiting for a package. "But the online tracking says it was delivered!" we all scream to ourselves, staring at a empty hallway where our Amazon Prime order is supposed to be. Getting packages lost in the mail is like having empty gift boxes at your birthday party.
Apparently, Madonna has had to deal with a package confiscated by FedEx. She posted a very annoyed selfie on Twitter with the caption, "When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. #bitchplease." Evidently, she's having difficulty obtaining her package due to questions about her identity. After all, Madonna isn't just her stage name, it's also her real first name. Someone at FedEx understandably is concerned about identity theft, but just give the mega-famous pop star her package!
When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. ?!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49— Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017
Luckily, FedEx has a customer service rep reach out to the "Hung Up" star. Introducing herself as Julie, she offered assistance via a DM. We are loving the commitment to professionalism, even when assisting one of the biggest music stars of all time.
Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r— FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017
Twitter was also cheering on Julie as she worked on a resolution. Julie, even if you're an auto-reply bot, you're still a true professional, and we hope you were able to take care of Madonna's package.
Julie about to rock up at Madonna's house like pic.twitter.com/AUzIEseYI4— Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) September 5, 2017
Meanwhile, we're all still waiting on the edge of our seats for an update from Madge herself. Did Julie come through in Madonna's time of need? Did Madonna receive her package? We'll update this story if we receive confirmation that her package is safely in her possession.
