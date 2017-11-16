? @ladygaga wearing @vivetta with one of my favorite hair looks and this weeks best beauty of the week hair: loose shiny and wild curls. This looks is carefree, shiny, wild and sexy! Get the looks with @love_amika mouse and a blow dryer with a diffuser attachment! And little serum in your fingers and twist curls around finger to define those curls. This seasons hair color is on the warmer blonde side with a copper rinse so say goodbye to the rose gold blonde. It’s warmer and rich! Simple and sexy! #haus #hauseditorial #haircolor #hairstyles #hair #hairtrend Photo by @alex.j.dolan Make up by @sarahtannomakeup Styling by @tomeerebout @sandraamador.xx

A post shared by FREDERIC ASPIRAS (@fredericaspiras) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:38am PST