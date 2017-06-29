Call it Starburst highlights, rosé balayage, blorange, or peach — whatever it is, Lady Gaga has it and, of course, she's rocking it like she's not even trying.
The singer, who's been laying low since she finished filming A Star Is Born and grieved the devastating loss of her best friend, emerged with a totally new look — and a positive message for fans. "It is not how many followers you have, how skinny or beautiful by other peoples standards that matters," she wrote on Instagram. "Truly it's the best parts of you on the inside that you choose generously to share with your sister or brother that makes you beautiful. That's what counts. That is your legacy. That is how you leave your mark. Transferring your positive energy to those around you, and watching it multiply."
It's not uncommon for people to change their hair or appearance following a major life event. "When you feel poorly, it is natural to make changes to your external body in the hopes that it will make you feel better internally as well," relationship and sex educator Dr. Laura Berman told Essence.
Whatever her reason, Gaga's ombré peach hue looks gorgeous against her green eyes and fair complexion. But before you get too attached, know that Gaga often changes her look with wigs and extensions, meaning this orange ponytail could be gone by tomorrow. Either way, Mother Monster is back — and we're excited to have her.
For more summer hair color inspiration, check out our 2017 trend guide. And if you're looking for a fresh cut, we've got you covered right here.
