A Star Is Born won't hit theaters until next year, but this photo gives us a hint about what we can expect from the movie. The first still from the film, released on Monday, shows Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing what appears to be a heartfelt tune. And their apparel is definitely a stripped-down look from the costumes we're used to seeing Gaga wearing.
The movie remake stars Lady Gaga as aspiring singer Ally, and Bradley Cooper as fading country star Jackson Maine. The couple faces tension in their relationship when Ally's music career takes off, while Jackson's falls stagnant, People notes.
The film marks Cooper's directorial debut. Filming started on Monday in California — and Lady Gaga has invited fans to be a part of the process. In exchange for a $10 donation to the Born This Way Foundation, fans can be included in scenes that Gaga films while performing at Coachella. The scenes filmed at Coachella will be disguised as a country concert; fans were asked to sport country-inspired clothes, rather than traditional festival garb. And yes, Cooper is joining Mother Monster on the Coachella stage.
As People notes, the 2018 movie is the fourth version of A Star Is Born. The last time the film was remade was in 1976, and it featured Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand. Before that, Janey Gaynor and Judy Garland starred in the role that's now Gaga's.
But even though Gaga is using her Coachella performance to promote (and film) the movie, it looks like she wants to separate her work on the film from her pop star persona. A Star Is Born credits her as Stefani Germanotta, rather than as Lady Gaga. (When the star appeared in the fifth and sixth seasons of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story, she was credited as Lady Gaga.) Check out Gaga's Instagram post about the movie below.
I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of "A Star is Born" is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5....⏰
