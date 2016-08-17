Lady Gaga will both star alongside and be directed by Bradley Cooper in a remake of Hollywood classic A Star is Born, Deadline reports. Cooper’s directorial debut is also Gaga’s studio starring debut, and they’ll be taking on a film with a giant pedigree.
A Star is Born follows a young woman as she tries to capture fame under the tutelage of a failing mentor. The original A Star is Born was made in 1937. The commonly-accepted best version was a remake with Judy Garland in 1954, but the film was remade again in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson and again in a Bollywood version called Aashiqui 2 in 2013.
The film was originally to star Beyoncé, and be directed by Clint Eastwood, according to The Guardian. We would also see that version, for the record.
Gaga confirmed her involvement and excitement with a tweet.
Im elated to be directed by & starring w/ Bradley in this project. He's a brilliant visionary artist. #AStarIsBorn #AStarIsBornCooperGaga— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 17, 2016
But that’s not all the news the pop star is making. Gaga will also release a cookbook alongside her father on November 22.
“Family, food, and love are the foundation upon which Joe Germanotta and his wife, Cynthia, raised their daughters, Natali and Stefani (aka Lady Gaga),” writes publishing company Post Hill Press. “Named for his sister who died of Lupus three months shy of her 20th birthday, their family-run restaurant is built on those same fundamental principals [sic].”
