After A Long Battle, Lady Gaga's Friend & Muse Loses Her Battle With Cancer

One of Lady Gaga's dearest friends passed away from stage VI cancer , US Weekly reports. Sonja Durham worked as Gaga's assistant and an executive producer, and the two were friends for over 10 years. The sad news was posted by Durham's husband, Andre Dubois, on his social media. He says that his wife passed "peacefully and beautifully" at home. The pop star didn't mention Durham's passing on her social media accounts, but did post a lovely photo of her friend and her husband together, with a beautifully written note about her friend.