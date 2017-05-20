After A Long Battle, Lady Gaga's Friend & Muse Loses Her Battle With Cancer

One of Lady Gaga's dearest friends passed away from stage VI cancer, US Weekly reports. Sonja Durham worked as Gaga's assistant and an executive producer, and the two were friends for over 10 years. The sad news was posted by Durham's husband, Andre Dubois, on his social media. He says that his wife passed "peacefully and beautifully" at home. The pop star didn't mention Durham's passing on her social media accounts, but did post a lovely photo of her friend and her husband together, with a beautifully written note about her friend.
"Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life. Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy," Gaga wrote.
Lady Gaga was so close Sonja Durham that she dedicated an acoustic version of her song "Edge of Glory" to Durham at this year's Coachella. Even through her illness, Durham was also able to join Gaga for her headlining halftime show at the 2017 Super Bowl.
"Grigio Girls" a bonus track on Gaga's latest album Joanne, was inspired by their close friendship. "It's about how me and all of our girlfriends would get together and cry without her when she's not around because we love her so much," Gaga said in an interview with Radio.com.
According to E!, Durham married her husband Andre DuBois and Gaga helped plan the wedding. In an image posted to her Instagram just 8 weeks ago, Sonja wore a white wedding gown with a fur-trimmed jacket, and looked just like a ravishing 1930s movie star.
Sonja Durham initially had breast cancer that had spread. According to Us Weekly, Gaga spoke about Durham's cancer having metastasized to the lungs and brain, and these are common areas of secondary cancer infection.
