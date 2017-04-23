Lady Gaga Played Heartfelt Tribute To A Friend With Cancer At Coachella

During her headlining set Saturday night at weekend two of Coachella 2017, Lady Gaga took a moment to dedicate a song to someone very important in her life, E! reports. "My friend Sonja is very sick, and I love her so much, and if it's okay with you, I'd like to sing this song for her," Gaga told the audience. Sitting at the piano, the singer played an acoustic version of her song "Edge of Glory" for her friend and former assistant, Sonja Durham.
Durham is battling stage IV cancer and was not there to see Gaga's set. "I'm sorry you don't feel well," she said, mid-song. "We all wish you were here with us." The bonus track "Grigio Girls" featured on Gaga's 2016 album Joanne is about her friend of nearly a decade. Though she was not there to see her perform, Durham showed her support of her friend with a post on Instagram.
Just last month, Gaga helped plan her longtime friend's wedding.
"Believe it or not, it was a fight and almost didn't happen. Literally why it was planned and pulled off in two weeks! Yes, two weeks!" Durham wrote on her blog. "Now you can do that when you have amazingly talented event friends and an Angel that tell you she is going to throw you your dream wedding and there are no arguments. So I cried and cried and if you can believe it let go of total control (i know crazy right) sent them my Pinterest and just asked when they wanted me to show up!!!!"
In another blog post, Sonja Durham dubs Gaga her "guardian angel." She has this to say about her friend, "Honestly, if it wasn't for Gaga and the financial contributions from everyone so far I really do not think I would be here."
Watch the sweet dedication below.
Touching moment @coachella tonight when @ladygaga dedicated a song to her friend battling cancer ?? #LadyGaga #Coachella #Gagachella pic.twitter.com/dAM4oDK4i0— Quinn (@RedFlagsLadies) April 23, 2017
