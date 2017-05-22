How Women All Over The World Wear Rose Gold Hair

There's no shortage of ways to embrace pink hair, which has become the most popular hair color trend of the past few years — and there are just as many clever names to describe it. When it comes to placement, there are a variety of techniques to pick from — like the peach under slice, color melts, or vibrant rooting (all of which you'll see ahead). When it comes to the hue, even more choices open up: blorange, rose gold, soft peach... the list goes on and on.