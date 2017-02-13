The one problem? He hasn’t taken any new clients — for three years.
Instead, the artist focuses on education, generously sharing his techniques — down to the exact blends — through his wildly popular YouTube page. (His video on unicorn hair has nearly 5 million views alone.)
And today, Tang is making it even easier for others to achieve his signature aesthetic. The colorist just announced his own full range of professional hair color, #Mydentity, which includes pre-mixed formulas of his favorite on-trend hues like rose gold, smoky lavender, and silver. Even better, the exclusive technology, available to stylists directly through his website, makes the hair color more brilliant, less prone to heat damage, and less likely to fade.
“I’ve always shared my formulas on my YouTube channel or Instagram, but back then it was, ‘mix 20 grams of this with 50 grams of this and 5 grams of this.’ It’s so confusing to people and now that it’s all done in one tube, people can have that foundation and take it to the next level,” Tang told Refinery29, exclusively.
To celebrate the launch, we asked Tang to break down his biggest hair color predictions for 2017 — and specifically what to ask for from your colorist to get them. It’s not an appointment in his salon, but, we have to say, it’s pretty damn close.