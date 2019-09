Neon hair isn't new โ€” and by now, we thought we'd seen its every iteration. ( Mermaid Lisa Frank , to name a few.) But the latest version might be the most mesmerizing. And its inspiring story could be just what you needed today.Phoenix Hair, dreamed up by colorist Guy Tang, involves painting chunky pink and orange pieces throughout the hair. (He used Kenra Professional Neon Colors .) During the day, it's a striking rainbow look. But under black light? It transforms into the most magical, mesmerizing display. The name, of course, alludes to the mystical, immortal phoenix, which rises from the ashes in a shock of light.We're finding the notion of "phoenix hair" oddly comforting. By calling the fluorescent locks that name, Tang has reminded us of the renewing power of beauty. Beauty products โ€” hair color, foundation, a great mascara โ€” have the ability to catalyze a rising from the ashes, a reawakening of the spirit. Not to mention, the neon locks are literally a light in the darkness. And, they just look damn cool.