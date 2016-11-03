Lisa Frank Hair Is The Instagram Trend We Never Knew We Needed

💞🏳️🌈🎀🌈Lisa Frank🌈🎀🏳️🌈💞 Here is my creation from the @pulpriothair lab yesterday! It was such an incredible experience getting to do this alongside some of the best colorists in the industry! Plus my hair idol @shelleygregoryhair braided my model!! Special thanks to my friend and model @friendswithdevils for coming and experiencing this with me! #pulpriothair #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #lisafrankhair #pastelhair #brazilianbondbuilder
Keep scrolling to see even more images of the whimsical trend.
I get to see Taylor in a few weeks and I love creating new colors on her head. 🍭 What do you guys think we'll do next time, or should we keep it the same? 🤔 @brazilianbondbuilder makes it easy for me to switch things up because it protects the hair and makes it even healthier! #lyssdidmyhair #inspiredbyb3 #hairgoals #hairlife #brazilianbondbuilder #b3
Alyssa Wiener, a colorist at Stylin’ in Norwalk, CO, specializes in vivid color and helped coin the hashtag #LisaFrankHair on Instagram. “I’ve been doing vivids in my bathroom since I was 12, and Lisa Frank has absolutely been an inspiration," she explains.
If you’re ready to go full-throttle with the look, you can even go for Lisa Frank patterns, like cheetah-print or zebra stripes. Because why should your Trapper Keeper have all the fun?