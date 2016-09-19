Update: The hidden rainbow trend is really happening, people. Colorist Hannah Peterson is the latest to try the vibrant color technique on a client and in the words of Elliot Anderson (via Rami Malek), "please tell us you are seeing this too." We are so here for this trippy, multicolored-strand magic.
This story was originally published August 29, 2016.
Ever since the Youthquake movement of the '60s, the London style scene has been known for its unabashed love of color. So leave it to the city’s coolest salons to take the hidden-hair-color trend to vibrant new levels. Our favorite example? This surprising take on rainbow color, created by a senior colorist at London's Not Another Salon.
The style is so saturated and precise that it looks fake — like it was ripped straight from the OG Snapchat filter. And because the color was placed underneath the top layers of the hair and doesn’t curve all the way around, it can be both shockingly out-there and office-appropriate at the same time.
“Hidden rainbows are all the London rage right now,” the salon declared in an Instagram caption yesterday. One glance, and it's easy to see why. If you want to upgrade your half-up topknot, you know what to do.
