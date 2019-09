When it comes to the rainbow-hair trend, we've got good news and bad news. The good is that pretty, pastel mermaid hues aren't going anywhere anytime soon. The bad is that maintaining those dusty lilacs and ocean-inspired teals quickly gets expensive (every three weeks, y’all!). Luckily, inventive fans of the trend in the Philippines have come up with a way to DIY-dye using something you’ve likely always just tossed in the trash: tissue paper.As one beauty blogger explains , after putting bright strips of the gift-wrapping staple into a saltwater solution and letting the dye bleed out, you can stain the ends of your hair ombré by dipping them in the mixture and letting them soak. Others have modified the technique by wrapping their hair in saltwater-soaked tissue, sort of like how a colorist would use foil for highlights. And while we've noticed that green seems to be the most popular shade, you can do the trick with any paper color.