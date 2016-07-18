Three weeks ago (June 22nd), I posted my newly colored hair using dark green crepe paper. I am loving how the color has faded out to a washed out silvery shade of green. Indeed, crepe paper is a cheap life hack in temporarily coloring your hair. Just be sure to always always condition and moisturize your hair to prevent damage. #crepepaper #haircolor #greenhair

A photo posted by Shemaiah Asuncion (@shemaiahjosh) on Jul 15, 2016 at 11:54pm PDT