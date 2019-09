Instagram is flooded with grown-ups wearing mermaid makeup and rainbow hair. We share the fascination: Copping a look straight from My Little Pony is like having all of our childhood fantasies come true. So can we blame an actual child for wanting to do the same? For Mary Thomaston , a mom from Panama Beach City, Florida who also happens to be a hairstylist, the answer is no.Thomaston gave her six-year-old daughter Lyra a unicorn-inspired haircut, which was root-to-tip teal in color, with a purple, pink, and yellow sun-like design on top of a very trendy side shave . But it wasn't a whim decision: According to The Luxury Spot , Lyra had been begging for a side-shave and colorful dye job for years. Mom, who rocks rainbow hair herself, finally caved — just in time for the beginning of first grade — and the results couldn’t look cooler. The Internet, however, has a different opinion, questioning whether or not a youngster should be sporting such a vibrant look.