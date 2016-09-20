“I told her, 'If the school gives us permission then I’ll do it,'" she said. "And they allowed it. Her hair is already really light so all I had to do was add the temporary color. I tried to talk her out of the shaved side because I thought she might regret it once it was done, but boy was I wrong. She was so excited.”



After posting the style to Instagram, Thomaston received both praise and hellfire. Some adore the style, others thought the look was just too "adult" for a grade-schooler. Thomaston’s response: “Really? Because when you’re a grown up with crazy-colored hair, people say such things are for kids. It’s a contradiction,” she told the site. “Why not let them have fun while they’re young?”



