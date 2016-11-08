"With time and more surgeries, little by little, I did come back on my own. But my face was not the same. I was disfigured. I had no real movement through my arms and my hands.



"After the attack, I spent over three years in limbo. I didn’t know what to do. I gained weight from staying in, because I didn’t want to go out. Of course, people react to you. I felt like I was being looked at as a strange thing. People had so many questions. I didn’t feel like I was a human being or a woman or anything. I was just this really, really damaged person.



"I was going through all these treatments and surgeries. I didn’t know where to go and who to ask for advice. I didn’t know any other survivors of an attack like this. It was really hard for me to find somebody to relate [to].



"But eventually, I did find one woman who helped me apply for programs where doctors volunteer their time. I didn’t really know there were people out there before. I thought everything had to come from my pocket and there was no way I could get back to the way I looked like.



"She was able to connect me to a cosmetic dentist who was willing to fix my smile. I was so embarrassed by my smile, even more than my scars. Then I was able to find a plastic surgeon who helped with the scars. I finally thought, Maybe, I can go back to my life and live it. I did it little by little.



"But beauty and makeup was something I always loved before this happened. At the time, I was blogging about beauty and watching what was going on on YouTube and Instagram. I loved to do makeup on myself, but since I damaged my hands and the nerves in them, I didn’t think I would even be able to paint my own face again. But then, slowly, I started to do it and blogging about the experience.