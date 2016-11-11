

Since starting the gender-reassignment process about four years ago, Lang, 23, has become a fierce advocate for transgender causes. Though she currently lives in Brooklyn, which is far more accepting of all types of people, she noted, that open-minded attitude isn’t what she has always encountered. Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Lang stood out and had to “really learn how to be myself for myself.”



"Makeup came on my radar through my grandma. RuPaul and my grandma looked a lot alike when I was little. I was maybe only 5, and when I watched my grandma get ready — she loved her big, blond hair and her lipstick and her makeup — I thought I was watching someone on TV. I really loved watching her create herself.



"But as I got older, makeup truly started for me after seeing Kreayshawn in 'Gucci Gucci.' She and Lil Debbie had this really beautiful eyeliner on that I wanted to try. I started with eyeliner, and then I got into a little foundation. I would play in the bathroom. It wasn’t things that were necessarily 'beautiful,' but more fun. But as I went on, I did feel like there was power to it. Makeup is war paint — that’s how I think about it now. It paints a very pretty picture, but it also gives the wearer energy and confidence.