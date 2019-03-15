Skip navigation!
Build Self-Confidence
Beauty
Making Peace With My Plastic Surgery
by
Hannah Salberg
More from Build Self-Confidence
Dedicated Feature
Power-Dressing Moves: What To Wear For The Most Important Moments Of Your Life
R29 Editors
Mar 15, 2019
Dedicated Feature
How Successful Women Advocate For Themselves At Work — & How You Can, Too
Leeann Duggan
Mar 14, 2019
Mind
What's An Ambivert & How Can You Tell If You Are One?
Cory Stieg
Feb 13, 2019
Valentine's Day
7 Empowering Quotes About Being Single
We have Ariana Grande to thank for a lot of things: coining the phrase "h2gkmo," making high ponytails iconic, and writing the absolute best breakup
by
Cory Stieg
Build Self-Confidence
11 Tips For Your First Nude Beach Trip, From People Who’ve Been T...
There aren't a lot of places where you can be totally naked in public (at least, legally). That might be part of what makes nude beaches sound so
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
The Emotional Toll Of Hair Loss That No One Talks About
At least twice a day, I find myself staring at the tops of strangers' heads on the subway, fixating on the thickness of their hair and the size of their
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
How To Find Yourself — Whatever That Means
"I need to find myself," is the type of thing that people say right before they announce a break from dating, decide to go on a silent meditation retreat,
by
Cory Stieg
Dedicated Feature
How I Overcame My Lifelong Confidence Struggle
The following story was told to Ava Feuer and edited for length and clarity. If you had told me five years ago that this would be my life, I wouldn’t
by
Tiffany Zubal
Dedicated Feature
What This 3-Week Self-Care Challenge Taught Me About Living More ...
Growing up, I was awarded the title “most likely to speak her mind” because that pretty much summed me up for the majority of my life. I had
by
Brianna Arps
Health
Nancy Kerrigan Has A Few Tips For Handling Pressure
The following is excerpted from (Don't) Call Me Crazy, edited by Kelly Jensen. Published with permission from Algonquin Books. I get asked to sign a lot
by
Nancy Kerrigan
Health
How Self-Care Can Help You Build More Confidence
The following is an excerpt from Self-Care For The Real World by Nadia Narain and Katia Narain Phillips. Published with permission from Abrams Books.
by
Nadia Narain
Wellness
How To Deal If You're Always Worried People Will Find Out Yo...
It may not be diagnosable, but imposter syndrome is very real. Valerie Young, EdD, author of The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women, describes it as "a
by
Kimberly Truong
Dedicated Feature
Meet EveryStylishGirl, A Collective Creating Diversity In The Fas...
For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to be a catalyst for women’s empowerment. I have always had an undeniable love for fashion, too. That said,
by
Nana Agyemang
Wellness
Can You Really Fake Confidence 'Til You Make It?
Ask almost anyone about what traits they find attractive in other people, and "confidence" is sure to top the list. It's not exactly a revelation —
by
Kimberly Truong
Beauty
This Brand Says Self-Harm Scars Belong In The Body Positive Movement
Trigger warning: This story contains images of self-harm scars. At first glance, it looks like any other campaign image from the highly-inclusive label
by
Rachel Lubitz
Video
Sparkle Daddy Learns To Embody Self-Love Despite All Odds
Aaron Rayburn grew up hiding his true self. But after a period of storms, heartbreak, and depression, he emerged as Sparkle Daddy. Watch to learn how you,
by
Refinery29
Sex School
We Asked 4 Sexologists If Big Dick Energy Is Real (It Is)
Have you heard the news? Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande's newly acquired fiancé, "exudes big dick energy." Also known as BDE, big dick energy is a new name
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Pop Culture
Carrie Underwood’s Latest Selfie Proves She’s Ready To Show Her S...
The Stanley Cup playoffs are on, and we all know what that means: it’s Carrie Underwood hockey selfie season. This year the country singer’s first
by
Lindsay Burgess
Fashion
Expressing Yourself Is A Journey — & It Deserves To Be Celebrated
There's no question: The road to owning your identity isn’t an easy one. Like pretty much everything else on Earth, feeling confident enough in your own
by
Us
Beauty
5 R29ers Share The Stories Behind Their Mirror Faces
Mirrors get a bad rap. Namely, they’re quick to blame for inciting self-criticism and the occasional blackhead witch hunt. Fair. But they’re also a
by
Kelly Agnew
Horoscopes
The Secret To Self-Confidence, According To Your Sign
Sometimes, you just have to play to your Zodiac sign's known strengths. It's then that you feel the most in your element — at your most confident. You
by
Sara Coughlin
Wellness
Dear Disney: It's Time For A Plus-Size Princess
When we look back on our favorite childhood movies, many of us probably think fondly of Disney movies like The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, or Sleeping
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Home For The Holidays
Party-Season Confidence Tricks For Introverts
Holiday soirees — they’re coming! And despite all the mall music insisting it’s the most wonderful time of the year, those pretty Paperless Posts
by
Andrea Bartz
Health
This WWE Star Shared A Powerful Message About Body Confidence
WWE star Nia Jax admitted that she's "never been one to show off too much skin," but she had an important reason for posting a swimsuit selfie on her
by
Kimberly Truong
Beauty
I Got Labia Fillers — & My Sex Life Has Never Been Better
Michelle is a 37-year-old woman living in North Carolina who decided to get labia injections for cosmetic reasons. The following story was told to
by
Refinery29
Wellness
This Video Asks Moms To Please Stop Criticizing Their Bodies
Ladies, we need to stop criticizing our bodies so much. It's not exactly a novel thought, and definitely easier said than done, but a new video from Real
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Beauty
How Lupita Nyong'o Helped Me Realize The True Beauty Of Bein...
I can't remember the first time that I saw Lupita Nyong'o, but I do remember the first time that she took my breath away. New York Fashion Week, February
by
Khalea Underwood
Wellness
This Mom's Crop Top Selfie Makes An Amazing Point About Body...
We're way too harsh on women's bodies — that's not exactly a revolutionary idea. We know that women face more scrutiny about their bodies than men. But
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Health Trends
Sports Illustrated's
Swimsuit Issue Editor Opened Up Abo...
While Ashley Graham's Sports Illustrated cover last year made history for embracing more body diversity, this year the woman behind the swimsuit issue is
by
Kimberly Truong
Health Trends
This Girl Used Shapewear To Make A Great Point About Body Confidence
Many of us are well aware of just how much shapewear like Spanx can change your body's appearance. But while some may love how shapewear makes them look,
by
Kimberly Truong
