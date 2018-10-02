Nancy Kerrigan Has A Few Tips For Handling Pressure

But not everyone has a support group or one that has only their best interests at heart. So you have to be careful and have a really good sense of who you are, what you are doing, and the will to please yourself first—again, easier said than done. And it might have been a bit easier for me to focus on skating than it might be for someone else to figure out boyfriends and girlfriends and drugs and alcohol and homework and parties and college and having enough money to go to a movie (not that I didn’t have to deal with a lot of these things, too!).