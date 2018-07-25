For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to be a catalyst for women’s empowerment. I have always had an undeniable love for fashion, too. That said, when it came time to choose a career path, I latched on to the latter — and tried my hand at being a fashion blogger. I quickly realized that posting my #OOTDs would never fulfill me in the way that creating alongside other inspiring women in the fashion industry would. So, I made a pivot and in 2016, launched EveryStylishGirl, a women’s fashion multimedia platform connecting millennial women through storytelling, networking events, and an internship program.
My goal with EveryStylishGirl was to give women of color a space to create and be dynamic. Whether that's through bringing influential women onto our platform to reveal their biggest insecurities and explain how they tackled them (as a way to instill confidence and uplift their spirits) or hosting experiential events to allow women to network, everything we do is aimed at moving the fashion industry towards greater inclusion and diversity.
Inspired by PUMA's new Varsity Pack collection, which is all about women inspiring one another as a collective to feel confident in their skin and in their style, I sat down with my team to find out what drives them to work toward creating an inclusive space for women of color to become badass girl bosses. See what they had to say and check out our shoot, where we hit the streets of New York City clad in the brand's new Defy sneakers, just ahead.