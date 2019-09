For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to be a catalyst for women’s empowerment. I have always had an undeniable love for fashion, too. That said, when it came time to choose a career path, I latched on to the latter — and tried my hand at being a fashion blogger. I quickly realized that posting my #OOTDs would never fulfill me in the way that creating alongside other inspiring women in the fashion industry would. So, I made a pivot and in 2016, launched EveryStylishGirl , a women’s fashion multimedia platform connecting millennial women through storytelling, networking events, and an internship program.