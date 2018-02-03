Walk us through your morning routine.

"I would love to say I give myself a pep talk every morning, but every day is different. If I only have a minute, I give myself a quick smize in the mirror and do my hair, but if I have more time to spare, I'll look in the mirror and think about my day to come — looking at it as another opportunity, another page in my book for something to happen. I remind myself to be as ready as I can be for anything the day may throw at me."