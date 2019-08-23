Serena “F***ing” Kerrigan: How I Became The Queen of Confidence

Later that year, I went on CollegiateACB, a gossip site for people to anonymously talk about frats, sororities, and other stuff around college. I typed my name into the search engine with the honest expectation that there’d be no results. I was wrong. There on the screen I saw my name bolded – my full name was literally the title of the post. It read, “She’s super fat. Someone should tell her to lose a few – or more like 50.” I recently found an old diary entry where I had written my thoughts about the experience: “What surprised me about this moment was how little it fazed me. I didn’t feel a prick of insecurity or self-hatred as I read the words “super fat.” I realized that I had reached a point in my life where I had “thick enough skin” (pun intended) to let the comments roll off my back. Our looks do not dictate who we are. Who we are dictates our looks.”