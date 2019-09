To kick things off, I decide to tackle a part of my routine that, frankly, I’m the most attached to — my beauty routine. On most days, I spend practically forever getting ready. 30 to 45 minutes? Nah, try upwards of three hours — especially if we’re talking head-to-toe glam complete with a full face of foundation, perfectly drawn on brows, and a punchy red lip. So in an effort to minimize my time at my vanity, reduce my use of the toxic ingredients that are normally found in makeup, and give my acne-prone skin some much-needed breathing room, I (gasp!) toss my beloved full-coverage liquid foundation — and the 12 other products I use on the daily — in favor of a cleaner no-makeup makeup approach. To achieve it, I decide to give bareMinerals’ Anti-Redness Mattifying Primer and Skin-Clearing Loose Powder Foundation a try. Ever since the brand launched its signature mineral powder foundation in 1995, its formulas have featured natural ingredients, so I'm curious to see if making the switch will help heal my acne. After a few days, it’s clear that the green tint of the primer does a great job at concealing signs of irritation on my skin tone, and the loose powder (which features acne-fighting, salicylic-acid-infused pigment, BTW) is the perfect amount of coverage: just enough to conceal my acne scars but not so much that it looks cakey or heavy.