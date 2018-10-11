While my complexion did take a major toll on my confidence, the older I got, the more I realized that stress — exams, societal pressures, life, you name it — was hitting me just as hard. Then, I graduated college and moved to New York City (aka the stress capital of the world). I struggled for nearly a year to find a job that felt like the right fit, and even now as an editor at Refinery29, I still battle with self-esteem issues both during and after working hours. Sure, social media is partially to thank — after all, what we scroll through and Like is hardly real life — but regardless, I knew something needed to change. So after taking a long, hard look at myself (and my daily routine), I decided it was time to go rogue and take action. For the next three weeks, I’ll embark on the ultimate self-care challenge: cleaning up my entire beauty routine, indulging in things I never considered (like infrared saunas and acupuncture), and, overall, attempting to live more mindfully. Here goes nothing.