By now, we're not too shocked when we see an old beauty trend get a second wind. (Hi, lip gloss!) And these days, it's all about the '80s — just ask every celebrity in Hollywood. Jennifer Lawrence is bringing back slicked back waves, Gabrielle Union is wearing the same bouncy curls Whitney Houston once did, and we can't even remember the last time someone didn't bring a photo of Debbie Harry into the salon as fringe inspiration. Needless to say, the very best of the glam decade is here yet again — and now Lady Gaga is jumping aboard.