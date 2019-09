But while Madonna remains unbothered, the conversation around her body this time does feel particularly disheartening, largely because the night, as many people on Twitter have noted, was definitely not about her body. The unannounced, no-frills NYE celebration was supposed to be a rallying cry against hate, and a plea for the acceptance of LGBTQ communities, of which has been a longtime supporter . She went to Stonewall, after all, which is a national historic landmark as the site of the 1969 riots that helped launch the gay rights movement, and she was recently named the venue's ambassador for its landmark 50th anniversary and planned Pride celebrations. Standing alongside her son David Banda (who played guitar for the performance), she offered a speech about the importance of kindness, saying things like, "If we truly take the time to get to know one another, we would find that we all bleed the same color, and we all need to love and be loved," before she sang a single note.