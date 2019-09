In the study, researchers used data from an English health survey to analyze people who had a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher (which, despite the fact that BMI is a flawed measurement , is classified as overweight or obese ). The study authors then took note of how many people described themselves as "about the right weight," "too light," and decided that those people had underestimated their weight. The conclusion that they drew was that "normalization of overweight and obesity" has become widespread in England and it's only getting worse because plus-size clothing and images are more common. They believe this is an issue because "awareness of overweight status is a prerequisite for weight‐loss attempts." But, this study didn't look at any "dangers" associated with the body-positivity movement, nor did it take any other factors about the people's health and habits into consideration.