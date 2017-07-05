Breaking up is always hard to do, but this never-before-seen letter between the late rapper, Tupac, and the prolific singer and performer, Madonna, sheds new light on the complexities behind ending a relationship. The handwritten letter, which will go up for auction on Gotta Have Rock and Roll later this month, details the reasoning behind Tupac dumping Madonna. The letter was written while Tupac was in the Clinton Correctional Facility in January of 1995, and is addressed to 'M.'
According to TMZ, who first broke the news, Tupac writes that he broke up with her because he felt her being white might tarnish his career. "For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting," he wrote. “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was."
The language of the letter implies that their break up was intense, giving him reason to apologize to her repeatedly: "I must apologize to you because like you said I haven’t been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being."
"In the time since, as you can see, I have grown both spiritually and mentally,” Tupac wrote, noting his intimidation with being with "an extremely famous sex symbol."
“I offer my friendship once again, this time stronger and focused," he said, referring to his life post-incarceration. "If you are still interested I would like to further discuss this with you but some of it couldn’t wait. I felt compelled to tell you…just in case anything happened to me. Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem there are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm!” he ominously wrote. "Let my 6 bullets be proof of that."
Tupac would be killed in a drive-by shooting in September, 1996.
