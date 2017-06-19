Father's Day can be difficult for a lot of people, including those who have lost a parent or spouse, those celebrating without their loved ones, those who never had a father, and those who are single moms.
On Sunday, pop mega-star Madonna took to Instagram to celebrate her children and wish herself a happy Father's Day.
"And Happy Father'. Day to Me too because lets face it...Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don't care what the papers say," Madge captioned the collage, which boasts, "Happy Mother's Day."
People notes that all of Madonna's children — twins Stella and Esther, Mercy James, David Banda, Rocco, and Lourdes — were featured in the photo. The entertainment site also reported that the twins were adopted from from Malawi, while Madonna had Lourdes with Carlos Leon and had both Rocco and David with Guy Ritchie.
Buried beneath the numerous typos and misspellings in the star's post is a worthy message. According to a 2016 report from the United States Census Bureau, "the second most common family arrangement [in the country] is children living with a single mother," totaling 23 percent.
The report also noted that "the percentage of children living with only their mother nearly tripled from 8 to 23 percent" from 1960 t0 2016.
Of course, it is important to note that the majority of single mothers in the U.S. don't bring in nearly the same income as the "Vogue" singer, who is currently valued at $580 million, according to Forbes.
As Politico reported, the financial burden on single mothers is great, partly because of income inequality in the U.S. and fewer high-paying job opportunities for women.
So, as we celebrate dads everywhere, take a moment to channel our inner-Madonna and appreciate the single mothers who have dedicated their lives to nurturing their families, despite the financial and social setbacks.
