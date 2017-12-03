Madonna Completely Reimagined “Toxic” & The Response From Britney Spears Is Magical

Is there anything better than two icons gushing and inspiring one another online?
That's exactly what happened this weekend after Madonna covered Britney Spears' "Toxic" in a stripped down acoustic version for a good cause. In case you missed it: Friday, December 1 was World AIDS Day, a date used to spotlight the trials, triumphs and present state of the global fight against AIDS. The next day — a lesser but still important day in our history — was Britney Spears' birthday.
Perhaps in an effort to kill two birds with one stone, Madonna shared an infrared video of herself singing Spears' 2004 hit, "Toxic."
"Silence =Death," she captioned the video. "Song For World AIDS Day!" She also tagged Spears for a special "Happy Birthday!" message complete with heart emojis and all.
The pop icon love fest didn't end their, Spears followed up and shared her own video, "I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true," read her caption. Though Spears opted to sing another classic, one that came out long before Madonna came on the scene. She sang Elvis Presley's "Fools Rush In."
"I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot," Spears continued. In the video we see her in what appears to be her own home, standing in front of a Christmas tree, and wearing exactly what she wanted to in her mind's eye. "I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?!" she wrote.
The post is a definite hit for fans, garnering more than 20,000 comments, including one from Madge. "Beautiful Girl! Beautiful Song! Happy Birthday!" she said.
Miley Cyrus also chimed in, but with a special request of her own, "Can you please sing some [Dolly Pardon] ASAP! And dedicate it to me...if it's not tooooo much to ask!" she commented.
Time will tell if Brit takes Miley up on that special request.
